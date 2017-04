At least five people were hurt in an explosion in Quiapo, Manila late Friday.

Reports said that the explosion happened at about 11 p.m. along Quezon Boulevard near Quiapo church.

Two of the victims were critically injured, Philippine Red Cross responders said. Red Cross added that they have transported two victims to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center and one to the Philippine General Hospital.

Responding policemen said the cause and other details of the explosion are still unknown.

