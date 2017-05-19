5 HVT DRUG SUSPECTS FALL IN COTABATO

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Five high-value target (HVT) drug suspects were arrested in separate operations in Matalam, North Cotabato on Wednesday. Chief Insp. Sunny Leoncito, chief of police, identified the suspects as Neneng Galvez, Ralph Sosmena, both of Purok Rosal, Poblacion, Matalam; Mastura Silongan, Jessie Toranio and Kasanudin Colin, all of Purok Birds of Paradise, Poblacion. Recovered from the suspects several sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia. Other HVT suspects – Che-Che Aquino, Tata Santillan, Pokwang Toranio and three others – in Barangay Kilada escaped during the operations. In April, a buy-bust in Kabacan also arrested several HVT suspects who yielded about P1 million worth of shabu.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL