5 imprisoned after selling party drugs in concert

A Parañaque court on Friday sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for drug trafficking during the Close Forever Summer concert in 2016 where five people died after imbibing party drugs.

In a 37-page decision, Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 259 Judge Danilo Suarez found Marc David Deen and Seergeoh Villanueva “guilty beyond reasonable doubt” of involvement in drug trafficking during the concert.

Suarez also ordered Deen and Villanueva to pay P5 million in damages.

Meanwhile, the judge also meted three other individuals—Erika Dianne Valbuena, Thomas Lee Martin Halili and Martin Angelo Dimacali—the sentence of imprisonment of 20 years to life and to pay a fine of P500,000 each.

The five were arrested by elements of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Deen and Villanueva were arrested during a buy-bust the NBI conducted in Parañaque City in 2016, while the other three were arrested inside a condo unit, which was used as a party drug laboratory.

The NBI tracked down the suspects after witnesses pointed to them as the ones who sold the party drugs during the rave party at the Close Up Forever Summer concert at the parking lot of SM MOA. Five people—Ariel Leal,22, Lance Garcia,36, Bianca Fontejon, 18, American Eric Anthony Miller and Ken Migawa,18—died after imbibing the party drug.

The court ordered the four male convicts remanded to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa and the female convict to a correctional facility.