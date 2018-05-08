5 individuals arrested for drinking liquor in public in Pasay

POLICE arrested five individuals for drinking liquor in a public place early Tuesday morning.

Southern Police District Spokesperson Jenny Tecson said patrolling police spotted Luis Alcala, Roel Agullo, Greggy Reporma, Danilo Cinco and Ronald Magnanua drinking at the corner of Tramo Street corner Gutierrez Street, Barangay 46 Zone 6, Pasay City at about 1 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that elements of Buendia PCP were conducting “Oplan Galugad” when they chanced upon the five individuals who were charged for Violation of City ordinance No. 265 (Drinking in Public Place). JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ

