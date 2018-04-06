5 individuals in drug trafficking in 2016 concert sentenced to life

A PARANAQUE court on Friday sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in a drug trafficking case where five people died after drinking party drugs in a concert two years ago.

In a 37-page decision, Judge Danilo Suarez of the Paranaque Regional Trial Court Branch 259 found Marc David Deen and Seergeoh Villanueva “guilty beyond reasonable doubt” of selling the rave party drugs at the Close Up Forever Summer concert in the parking lot of the SM Mall of Asia that resulted in the death of Ariel Leal, 22; Lance Garcia,36; Bianca Fontejon, 18; Eric Anthony Miller, an American; and Ken Migawa,18.

Suarez also ordered Deen and Villanueva to pay P5 million in damages.

Meanwhile, the judge also sentenced Erika Dianne Valbuena, Thomas Lee Martin Halili at Martin Angelo Dimacali from 20 years to life. The convicts will also have to pay P500,000 each.

Using witness accounts, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested Deen and Villanueva during a buy-bust transaction in Parañaque City in 2016, while the other three were arrested inside a condo unit, which was used as a party drug laboratory.

Meanwhile, Suarez ordered the four male convicts to be sent to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa, while the female convict will be sent to a Correctional facility. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ