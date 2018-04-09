5 injured after quake hits Japan

TOKYO: A 5.6-magnitude quake hit western Japan early Monday, injuring five people and damaging buildings and roads, as officials warned stronger tremors could come in the days ahead. The shallow tremor was gauged as magnitude 5.6 by the US Geological Survey and 6.1 by Japan’s meteorological agency on the Richter scale. It rocked the west of the main island of Honshu, 96 kilometres (60 miles) north of Hiroshima, at 1:32 a.m. (1632 GMT Sunday). Five people were hurt in the quake, including a 17-year-old boy who broke his leg after falling from his bed, but no life-threatening injuries were reported. Around 100 households lost water in Oda City, prompting troops to send trucks to set up makeshift water supply stations. Damage to some buildings and roads were also reported. No problems were reported at the nearby Shimane nuclear power station, which has been offline for a checkup.

AFP