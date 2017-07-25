FIVE people were injured in a multiple collision on the Ortigas Flyover along C5 on Tuesday, live footage of the accident showed.

Two of the injured were brought to a nearby hospital while the three others were being treated on the scene, according to a radio interview with police. They were not identified.

Police said the 10 a.m. accident happened when the driver of a vehicle on the southbound side lost control and swerved northbound, hitting oncoming vehicles.

Police said involved in the pile-up were several cars, trucks and two motorcycles.

Traffic continues to be heavy on the both sides of the flyover as authorities try to disentangle the web of vehicles.