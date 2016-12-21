5 injured as SUV plows through crowd in NAIA 3

A sports utility vehicle driven by a female doctor plowed through a crowd of arriving passengers and well-wishers on Tuesday night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3 that injured five including two foreigners. Airport Police Department (APD) said a Ford Ranger (AOL-999) driven by Agnes Barbo was passing through the lane for regular white taxis at NAIA3 at about 8 p.m. when she inadvertently stepped on the accelerator instead of the breaks. The APD said the injured victims were newly arrived passengers – Ahmad Heba from Hong Kong; Scott Massey from Cebu; Edwin Rubei from Cagayan and well-wishers Greggy Cunayan and Troy Troani. They were brought for further treatment at Pasay City General Hospital after receiving first aid at the NAIA medical clinic. Barbosa was taken into APD custody and is facing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple physical injuries.