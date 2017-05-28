5 inmates bolt Mindoro jail

CAMP EFIGENIO Navarro, Calapan City: Five inmates bolted the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Barangay Malinao, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, on Sunday.

Supt. Imelda Tolentino, Police Regional Office Mimaropa public information officer, identified the escapees as Remegio Orfrecio who is charged with violation of Republic Act 9262 on violence against women and children; Toribio Mercado, charged with rape; Ananias Dalisay and Marvin Montemayor, both charged with violation of RA 9165 on illegal drugs; and Marlon Genabe, who is charged with theft.

Senior Jail Officer 1 Bernardo Baldesco, Duty Jail Officer of Naujan BJMP, discovered the escape at 2:35 a.m. after he noticed that the padlock on Cell No. 1 was open and the iron grill of Cell No 2 had been cut.

A flash alarm was inmediately relayed to all police stations in the province and teams were dispatched to track down the escapees.

