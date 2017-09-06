5 killed as jeepney rams post in Cavite

FIVE people were killed while 12 others were injured when the jeepney they were riding slammed into a post in Cavite early Wednesday, according to authorities.

The accident happened along the Centennial Road in Kawit at about 6 a.m.

In a live radio interview, Chief Inspector Jeffrey Punzalan of Kawit said the jeepney, with plate number DVK-713, was bound for Zapote from Tanza, and had close to 20 passengers.

The victims, who have not been identified, were brought to the Kalayaan Kawit Hospital and Divine Grace Medical Center in General Trias, said Punzalan.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.