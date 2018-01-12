5 killed in Palawan bus accident

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY: Five of the 27 passengers, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed when the bus, San Isidro Lines (VVB 881), slammed into a parked vehicle on Thursday in Barangay Santa Cruz here.

Police investigation revealed the bus was traveling north at about 9 a.m. toward Barangay Salvacion in the city proper when it flipped on its side, falling into a curved of the road and hitting the parked Tamaraw FX (UDU 837) whose passengers fell into a canal.

The bus passengers who died instantly were Emilita Abid of Barangay Caramay in Roxas, Palawan; Charnengel Fernandez, eight months old, reportedly from Barangay San Rafael, Puerto Princesa; and Anna Liza Talde. The identities of the two others who were declared dead at the hospital were not immediately known.

Bus driver Ruben Talde Sr., 45, of Barangay 3, Roxas town, and Riazar Teston, 33, Tamaraw FX driver, of Barangay Panacan 2, also of Roxas, Palawan were both critically injured.

The other injured bus passengers were brought to the nearby Adventist Hospital and Palawan Provincial Hospital, as well as the three passengers of Tamaraw FX.

Bystanders and residents in the area helped retrieve the injured passengers from the bus, as well as those who were thrown out from the Tamaraw FX.

Police are yet to issue was official statement on the cause of the accident.

WITH ARIC JOHN SY CUA