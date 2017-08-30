5 killed in stabbing incident in Pasay; suspect shot dead

SIX people were killed, including the attacker, in a stabbing incident at a condominium in Pasay City late Tuesday night, according to police.

Alberto Garan, 36, stabbed Evelyn Sagun, 30 and then threw her into a stairwell from the 16th floor of the Central Park Condominium, police said in a report of the incident that happened at about 11 p.m.

After getting rid of his partner, Garan then ran to the 20th floor where he stabbed dead four more people whom police identified as: Daisery Castillo, 12; Joel Palacios, 70; Ligaya Dimapilis, 36; and Letecia Ecsiagan, in her 50s.

Garan was shot dead by responding policemen and his body was recovered at the foot of the stairs on the ground floor of the building.

Seven others were wounded although they have not been identified. JOVILAND RITA