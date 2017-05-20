5 Koreans nabbed for illegal gambling

The National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) arrested five Koreans allegedly involved in illegal gambling operations in Pasig City.

After coordinating with the Philippine National Police, NBI-CCD operatives conducted the operation in which they caught the suspects managing web pages for online sports betting, sports toto, and online casino. They also used this kind of operation to facilitate money laundering activities.

Arrested were: Cheonji Kim, Ilhwan Yang, Wonsup Yang, Jeong Hyeok Kim and Moon Kyu Kang.

NBI Director Dante Gierran said these illegal gambling operations deprive the government of millions of pesos in revenue.

Charges for violation of P.D. 1602 in relation to R.A. 10165 were filed in an inquest proceeding against the five arrested Korean nationals before the prosecutor’s office in Pasig City.

If found guilty of the charges, the suspects face imprisonment of six years and one day to 12 years.