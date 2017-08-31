5 Laguna policemen face extortion raps

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Five members of the Intelligence Unit of Santa Rosa City police were charged before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the alleged abduction and extortion of a meat trader couple in Laguna on August 4.

Senior Supt. Cecilio Ison, Laguna police provincial director, identified the suspects as Police Officer (PO) 3 Warren Ryan Carpena, PO4 Troyluss Yldeso, PO2 John Morris Alicbusan, PO1 Glecerio Cruzen and PO1 Clayson Benabese.

Ison said administrative cases with grave misconduct were also filed against the policemen. He also sacked them from their posts and placed them under restrictive custody at the provincial administrative holding center in Camp Paciano Rizal in Santa Cruz, Laguna.

The white Toyota Avanza (NIS 383) used by the suspects in their operation was recovered and impounded, he added.

The five policemen were positively identified by the victims, whose names were withheld for security reasons, as their abductors in a police line-up.

The abduction happened at about 1:30 p.m. on August 4 when the couple, on board their car after dropping their daughter off at a commercial center in Santa Rosa City, was blocked by a group of men in civilian clothes and armed with high-powered guns.

At gunpoint, the suspects ordered the couple to alight from their car and brought them to a safehouse in Barangay Sinalhan, also in Santa Rosa.

While being held, the suspects demanded P1 million for the couple’s release and threatened to kill them if they fail to produce the money. Negotiations made the abductors agree to P275,000 as initial payment.

The suspects instructed the couple to call their friends who can provide them the money and deposit it in their ATM account.

The couple told investigators they were able to convince the suspects to release them after withdrawing their available cash of P40,000 and promised to deposit the balance the following day through the suspects’ ATM card.

The couple was released by the suspects in the afternoon of the same day in front of the Santa Rosa City police station.