5 Laguna policemen in kidnapping sacked

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Five members of the Intelligence Unit of Santa Rosa City police facing kidnapping charges before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the abduction of a meat trader couple in Laguna on August 4, 2017 have been ordered dismissed.

Supt. Chitadel Gapiran, spokesman for Police Regional Office in Calabarzon, said Police Officer 3 Warren Ryan Carpena, PO4 Troyluss Yldeso, PO2 John Morris Alicbusan, PO1 Glecerio Cruzen and PO1 Clayson Benabese were also slapped with administrative cases for grave misconduct.

The five have been sacked and placed under restrictive custody at the provincial administrative holding center in Camp Paciano Rizal in Santa Cruz, Laguna.

They were positively identified in a police line-up by the victims whose names were withheld for security reasons.

The abduction happened at about 1:30 p.m. on August 4, 2017 when the couple, on board their car after dropping their daughter off at a commercial center in Santa Rosa City, was blocked by a group of men armed with high-powered guns in civilian clothes.

At gunpoint, the suspects ordered the couple to alight from their car and brought them to a safehouse in Barangay Sinalhan, also in Santa Rosa City.

While being held, the suspects demanded P1 million for the couple’s release and threatened to kill them if they fail to produce the money. Negotiations made the abductors agree to P275,000 as initial payment.

The suspects then instructed the victims to call their friends who can provide them the money and deposit it in their ATM account.

The couple told investigators they were able to convince the suspects to release them after withdrawing their available cash of P40,000 and promised to deposit the balance the following day through the suspects’ bank account.

The victims were released in the afternoon of the same day in front of Santa Rosa City police station.

The white Toyota Avanza (NIS 383) used by the suspects in the abduction was recovered and impounded, Gapiran said.