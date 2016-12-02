5 make shortlist of first Duterte SC appointees

FOUR Court of Appeals (CA) justices and one Sandiganbayan justice made the shortlist of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) for two vacancies in the Supreme Court (SC).

Topping the list is CA Justice Jose Reyes with 7 votes.

Tied with 5 votes each are CA Justices Japar Dimaampao and Apolinario Bruselas and Sandiganbayan Justice Samuel Martires.

Coming in fifth spot is CA Presiding Justice Andres Reyes with four votes.

Justice Jose Perez’s replacement will be the first appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte to the High Court.

The JBC will vote on the replacement of Justice Arturo Brion on December 9.

In a recent ruling, the SC prohibited clustering of nominees by the JBC wherein the council selects and separates or clusters the names of candidates.

The seven-man council, which is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman, is headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, with Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Sen. Richard Gordon and Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali as ex-officio members.

Retired SC Justice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez is the head of the executive committee Lawyer Jose Mejia represents academe, Milagros Fernan-Cayosa represents Integrated Bar of the Philippines and retired Judge Toribio Ilao represents private sector.