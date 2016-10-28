5-man PH team to compete in World Masters Athletics

A strong five-athlete delegation will represent the country in the 22nd World Masters Athletics Championships, which will run until November 6 in Perth, Australia.

Bouyed by the unprecedented success of the Philippine Masters athletics team in the recent 19th Asia Masters Athletics held in Singapore last May, the Philippine Sports Commission has thrown its full support to the National Masters and Seniors Athletics Association of the Philippines in fielding select masters athletes to the world meet.

Filipina javelin throw icon Erlinda Lavandia, leads the Philippine contingent with her attempt on November 2 to wrest back the javelin throw gold medal she last won in 2013 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Danilo Fresnido, current national team coach, opens the Philippine campaign on Friday night in the men’s javelin throw M40 category.

“Danny is a silver medalist in the Lyon edition in 2015 of the world championships and RP javelin throw record holder. He will be up against the stalwart throwers of Europe and Australia,” said masters team manager Edward Kho.

Emerson Obiena, national coach and father of top Southeast Asian pole vaulter EJ Obiena, advances the Philippine participation on November 1 to duplicate his bronze medal finish in France in the world championships.

Completing the Philippine delegation are three-time Olympian Marestella Torres-Sunang and veteran marathoner Lorna Vejano in the women’s long jump slated on November 5 and women’s marathon on November 6, respectively.

“Marestella this year is debuting in the world masters stage. She is aiming to set a new world masters athletics record in this competition,” emphasized Kho.

The Philippine masters team is supported in part by the Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association.

The next world championships will be in 2018. Toronto, Canada and Gotheburg, Sweden are the remaining host-city contenders for the hosting of the 2020 World Masters Athletics.

