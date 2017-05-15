5 Manila traffic personnel sacked for drug use

Mayor Joseph Estrada on Monday dismissed five personnel of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) who tested positive for illegal drugs.

“Government work is a serious business. We have no room for drug addicts,” Estrada said.

In April, 240 personnel of the MTPB underwent a surprise drug test. Those who tested negative will receive certificates from the mayor declaring that they are drug free.

Estrada warned city personnel that they are constantly being watched.

“Always remember that every move you make, your actions in the public, everything is reported to me.

Whatever you do, it will implicate my office. So, if you did something bad, people will blame me,” he said.

MTPB Director Dennis Alcoreza said the five traffic enforcers will not receive separation pay.

In November last year, Estrada ordered the mandatory drug testing of 7,168 elected barangay officials in the city’s 896 barangays.