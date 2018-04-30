5 Manila village execs face administrative complaint

FIVE barangay (village) officials in Manila are facing an administrative complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman for alleged failure to organize Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs).

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed five separate complaints before the Ombudsman against the respondents who have been accused of alleged misconduct in office and dereliction of duty.

“Nakalagay po kasi sa dangerous drugs board regulation, if you will not organize your BADAC, the DILG can file cases against you,” Ricojudge Echiverri, DILG assistant secretary for external and legislative affairs, told reporters in an interview.

(Under the dangerous drugs board regulation, if you will not organize your BADAC, the DILG can file cases against you.)

The respondents are Ruby Perez of Barangay 471, Adorado Palad of Barangay 477, Mirasol Magalong of Barangay 482, Ligaya Santos of Barangay 659-A, and Josefa Mendoza of Barangay 690. REINA TOLENTINO