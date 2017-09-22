5 minors, 61 others busted in Cavite

AT LEAST 63 drug suspects, including five minors, were arrested in separate buy- bust operations in various cities and towns in Cavite this week. First to fall in the operation by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)–Cavite and Imus’ Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was Ramil Estores of Barangay Bayan Luma 8, after he sold a sachet of shabu worth P500 to a poseur buyer. Arrested along with Estores were Sernan de Luna and Jayson Silva. Police said they also arrested “Patrick” and “April Raven,” both 16 years old who acted as drug couriers or runners of Estores; while “Aubrey Amata,” 18, and “Francheska Ugalde,” 16, both caught in a shabu session in Bacoor and “Maria Angelica Campillo,” 17, in Ternate. The minors were turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Offices of Imus and Bacoor. Seized were a total of 50 sachets of shabu from the suspects. Similar operations netted 58 drug suspects, mostly caught in the act of holding shabu session in several drug dens in Dasmariñas City, Cavite City, Kawit and Ternate, Arrested in Caridad, Cavite City was Chester Vargas who sold shabu to a poseur buyer and two drug users. In Paliparan 2, Dasmariñas City, Raylendo Espiritu and Ferdinand Panganiban were stopped at a check point for not wearing helmets and other violations but were found with three sachets of shabu during a body search. In another operation at Buhay na Tubig in Imus, 16 sachets of shabu were recovered from Romeo “Jon Jon” Lozada Jr., with four others. Three buy-busts in Barangay Niog 1, Bacoor arrested 36 suspects, while subsequent raid netted Roland “Dong” Pineda, alleged drug den operator, along with 10 others. Another drug den owner, Arnel “Hapon” Lambino, was busted along with 13 others conducting shabu session, including the two minors. Edwin “Bino” de Jesus from San Rafael 3, Noveleta, was arrested after he sold shabu to a poseur buyer. In Kawit, alleged pusher Ariel Tirona, was also arrested with three other users, including two elderly aged 61 and 62 years old. In Ternate, Cesar “Mark” Cesa and two other were caught with nine sachets of shabu with two others.

ALYSSA JOY CAMERINO