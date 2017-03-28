5 nabbed for gang rape

Police arrested five young out-of-school youth, including a minor, for the gang rape of a 17-year old Grade 10 student at Las Palmas subdivision, Barangay Caypombo in Santa Maria, Bulacan last March 25. Provincial police director Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the suspects as Ray Francisco Planos, 20, Grade 10 student; with out-of-school youth Kent Tejada, 19; Justine Mark Enriquez,18; Juan Pablo (real name withheld) and John Cruz (real name withheld), 15. Supt. Raniel Valones, Santa Maria Police Station chief of police, said the victim was accompanied by her aunt to report that she was raped on March 25 at about 2 a.m., after a drinking spree with the suspects. She sought help from people in the area and a village police brought her to the barangay hall that led to the arrest of the suspects.