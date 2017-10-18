5 nabbed for manufacture of fake id, documents

CAMP ALAGAR, Cagayan De Oro City: Anti-Cybercrime police rounded up five suspects in a simultaneous raid on computer shops allegedly engaged in the printing and manufacture of fake identification cards and documents in the city’s downtown area here. Chief Insp. Ignacio Gamba, chief of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Office (RACO) in Northern Mindanao, identified the suspects as Ramonito Lopez, Jinggoy Arana, Israel Fuentes, Kevin Go and Sallahudin Mautante Sumpingan. He said the RACO team with the Cagayan De Oro City Police, simultaneously raided the computer shops without signages along T. Chavez Street here on Tuesday afternoon. Seized from the suspects were assorted computer equipment and peripherals, with assorted falsified documents. The computer shops have been under surveillance for several months after the anti-cybercrime operatives received reports on the manufacture of fake police identification cards and driver’s license. The detained suspects are facing charges for violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 which penalizes “computer-related forgery and computer-related fraud” but a bailable offence.

