5 Negros LGUs to benefit from irrigation project

BACOLOD CITY: Five local government units in Negros Occidental will benefit from the Malogo River irrigation project once completed. Lorena Sioco, acting head of National Irrigation Administration’s Irrigation Management Office in Negros Occidental, said the first phase of the project will start in the first quarter of this year and expected to be completed by 2023. The P9.3 million project covers the cities of Silay, Talisay and Victorias, as well as EB Magalona town and a portion of Manapla. Sioco said the first phase involves the construction of a diversion dam in Barangay Consing, EB Magalona that would cost about P200 million. She said they were already organizing irrigators’ associations to be prioritized by project that could be used for rice plantations and sugarcane fields. The river irrigation system aims to benefit 234 farm household beneficiaries. The villages to be covered in EB Magalona are Alicante, Cudangdang, Manta-angan, San Jose,Sto. Niño, Tanza, Tabigue, Alcaygan and Nanca. In Silay City will be Barangays Hawaiian, E. Lopez and Bagtic. Eugene Y. Adiong