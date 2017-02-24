5 NPA members surrender

CAMP G. NAKAR, Lucena City: Five members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered on Thursday to the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division (9ID) in Barangay Bacolod in Milagros, Masbate, revealing the extortion activities they were ordered to conduct. Southern Luzon Command chief, Lieutenant Gen. Ferdinand Quidilla, said the rebels, whose identities were withheld, at the moment also gave up five firearms including an M14 rifle, M16 rifle, M1 carbine; caliber 45 pistol and a caliber 38 caliber revolver. One of the rebels said in Filipino, “We can no longer take the extortion activities we are ordered at the expense of our fellow poor fellow citizens and the unfulfilled promises within the [communist]movement.”

BELLY M. OTORDOZ