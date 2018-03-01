5 more NPA militia surrender in Cagayan

GAMU, Isabela: Five more alleged members of the “Militia ng Bayan” under the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the Army and police units in Alcala, Cagayan. Lt. Col. Camilo Saddam, of the 5th Infantry (Star) Division’s 17th Infantry Battalion (17IB) based in Rizal town of Cagayan, identified the surrenderers but withheld their names for security reasons. Saddam said they surrendered to the local police and the Army’s 17IB in Barangay Masin in Alacala on Monday who were accompanied by officials of Rizal town led by Mayor Joel Ruma. Brig. Gen. Perfecto Rimando Jr., 5ID commander, said the five militia members were among those identified in photos taken during their combat training in Zinundungan Valley of Masi, Rizal in 2014. Capt. Jefferson Somera, 5ID public information officer, said there are at least 22 NPA militia members who have already surrendered to the 17IB from Rizal town. “We will not release their names yet because of a recent experience in Quirino province where the name of one NPA rebel was released but was hunted down and killed by still unidentified perpetrators,” he said.