5 NPA rebels arrested in South Cotabato

FIVE members of the Main Regional Guerilla Unit (MRGU-Front 73) of the New People’s Army (NPA) were arrested in Lake Sebu of South Cotabato, the police said on Friday. Senior Supt. Franklin Alvero, South Cotabato provincial police director, said the MRGU-Front 73 NPA guerillas had long been reported operating in the outlying villages in Lake Sebu and are believed to be collecting revolutionary taxes from businessmen in South Cotabato. Joint elements of the Lake Sebu police operatives and the 27th Infantry Battalion arrested the rebels at a checkpoint in Sitio Datal Ligaw in Barangay Tasiman. They were identified as Ronald Kulaman Joland, alias Karding, 19; Joey Inson Salon, alias Jack and Jordan, 24; Encarnacion Comelio Sangco, 53; Hanna Blasan Adam and Bryan Dialoring Muca, alias Brown, both 21. Alvero confirmed that the NPA rebels were hardcore members of Platoon Samsung of the MRGU-Front 73 operating in South Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat. They were led by a certain Kumander Billy and believed to be responsible for burning passenger buses of the Yellow Bus Line companiesConfiscated from them were two hand grenades, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, one 9mm pistol and a caliber .357 pistol. Meanwhile, North Cotabato Gov. Lala Mendoza released P1.1-million checks for livelihood assistance to the 18 former NPAs who surrendered to the 39th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army. Col. Harold Argamosa, 39th IB commander, said Mendoza and Interior and Local Government provincial officer Ali Abdullah handed the checks to the former guerrillas, most of them women, during the Provincial Peace and Order meeting at the provincial capitol complex on Thursday.