5 NPAs surrender on rebel group’s anniversary

Five members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the Joint Task Group North at Camp General Artemio Ricarte in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on March 29, the founding anniversary of the communist group. Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez, commander of Western Command (WesCom), said the surrender is “another serious blow to the ranks of communist terrorism” in Palawan. The five surrenderers are undergoing validation and documentation. They were also asked to apply to Palawan’s Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Comprehensive LSIP. Earlier on Wednesday, five other NPA members also surrendered to Philippine Marine troops in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat. They were identified as Ariel Udas Apang, Ariel Matog Apang, Nicanor Nayam Apang, Iyoy Lebeg Nayam and Uwi Sulay Kulam of the NPA Guerilla Front 73. The Apangs and Nayam are residents of Lebak town while Kulam is from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat. The former rebels laid their arm voluntarily to the Marine Battalion Landing Team 2 led by commanding officer Lt. Col. Jose Marie Santos and yielded support for Lebak Mayor Deonesio Besana. According to them, they surrendered after experiencing the resentful system of the NPA that is merely propagating lies to the Manobo Tribe in the towns of Lebak and Kalamansig.