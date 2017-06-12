5 Pinoys falter in World 9-Ball

Five Filipino cue masters failed to advance to the medal round of the prestigious 2017 WPA (World Pool-Billiard Association) World 9-Ball Championship – China Open held at the Pudong Tangzhen Culture and Sports Center in Shanghai, China.

Last year’s Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship winner Chezka Centeno was the only player who reached the semifinals but lost to eventual champion Chen Siming of China (5-9).

Centeno made it to the Final Four by ousting Hung Meng-Hsia ng Australia (9-5) in the first round and Chihiro Kawahara of Japan (9-7) in the quarterfinals.

Centeno still pocketed a $9,000 consolation purse.

Two-time Women’s World 10-Ball champion Rubilen Amit posted a 9-5 victory over Chinese Chen Xue in the first round before suffering a 6-9 loss to Fu Xiaofang of China in the quarterfinals to settle for the $5,400 prize.

In the men’s division, Southeast Asian Games 9-Ball doubles titlist Carlo Biado advanced to the quarterfinals but bowed to Cheng Yu-Huan of Taiwan (8-11). He defeated Chinese bets Chen Shuangyou in the first round (11-2) and Lin Da-Li in the second round (11-3).

Not as lucky were Doha Asian Games silver medalist Jeffrey De Luna who succumbed to reigning World 9-Ball champion Albin Ouschan of Austria (6-11) and Rolando Garcia, who bowed down to Mateusz Sniegocki of Poland (7-11) in their respective opening-round games.

Biado went home with $6,000 while De Luna and Garcia got $1,500 each.

Meanwhile, defending champion Efren “Bata” Reyes scored three victories in four games to take the top spot in the 2017 Accu-Stats Make it Happen One-Pocket Invitational Championship being held at the Aramith Simonis Arena Sandcastle Billiards in Edison New Jersey, USA.

The 62-year-old legendary cue master known as The Magician outclassed 2017 Derby City Classic One-Pocket Champion American Bill Thorpe via a 4-3 decision then toppled compatriot Francisco Bustamante (4-1) and Alex Pagulayan (4-3).

Reyes absorbed his first loss against American One-Pocket specialist Josh Roberts, 1-4.

The tournament employs a round-robin format with best-of-five each game.

The top two players after the round robin will advance to the championship round.

The organizers will break a tie via a playoff.