5 Pinoys share fourth spot in Asian Zonal chess meet

International Master (IM) Oliver Dimakiling posted a third-round victory over compatriot FIDE Master (FM) Roel Abelgas to move into a share of fourth with four other Filipinos on Tuesday in the 2017 Asian Zonal Championship being held at the Tagaytay International Convention Center in Tagaytay City.

Dimakiling improved to two points – the same score of Grand­master (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr., Julio Catalino Sa­dorra, IM Paulo Bersamina, and untitled John Merill Jacutina.

GM Nguyen Huyn Minh of Vietnam, and FMs Liu Xiangyi of Singapore and Li Tian Yeoh of Malaysia are in a three-way tie on top with 2.5 points apiece.

Sadorra overwhelmed FM Pitra Andyka of Indonesia, Jacutina stunned IM Goh Wei Ming of Singapore, and Antonio and Bersamina agreed to a draw in the tournament which offers a total prize fund of $5,000.

In the fourth round, Dima­kiling battles FM Nguyen Anh Khoi of Vietnam, Antonio tackles Jacu­tina, Sadorra takes on IM Tin Jingyao of Singapore, and Bersamina meets Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son of Vietnam.

In the women’s division, Woman GM (WGM) Jan Jodilyn Fronda and unrated Christy Bernales scored two points each to join four other players in the third place after three round.

Fronda blasted Diajeng Theresa Singgih of Indonesia while Bernales toppled teammate Kylen joy Mor­dido in their respective third round games.

WGM Hong Thi Bao Tram is undefeated in three games to keep the solo lead while WGM Nguyen Thi Thanh An is in second with 2.5 points on two wins and one draw.

The top two players in the men’s division will qualify for the FIDE World Cup in September in Tbilisi, Georgia while the champion in the women’s class will earn spot in the Women’s World Championship.