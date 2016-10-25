5 PSL tankers bag MOS award in Tokyo Tourney

TOKYO: Five Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts copped the

Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in their respective age groups in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool here.

Record-breaker Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque led the list by winning six golds and a couple of silvers highlighted by four records in individual events to pocket the top honors in the girls’ 9-10 event.

Mojdeh smashed records in the 200m Individual Medley (2:44.23), 50m butterfly (33.07), 100m butterfly (1:11.95) and 100m IM (1:15.86) then steered the girls’ 9-10 200m medley relay (2:40.41) and 200m freestyle relay (2:21.49) to another record-breaking feats.

She wound up second in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

Weisenheimer Academy’s Marc Bryan Dula secured gold medals in the 50m butterfly (35.49) and 50m backstroke (37.91), silver in 100m backstroke (1:24.19), 200m medley relay and 200m freestyle relay, and bronze in 100m breaststroke (1:39.37) and 100m butterfly (35.49) to claime the MOS award in the boys’ 9-10 category.

Also sharing the spotlight was Hope Christian School-Legazpi bet Trump Christian Luistro who swept all his six individual events to dominate the boys’ 8-under. He ruled the 25m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 25m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 25m backstroke and 100m IM.

Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Divine Word College of Calapan joined them by winning four golds, one silver and one bronze, good enough to bag the boys’ 11-12 MOS award.

Malapitan topped the 100m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m IM then placed second in 50m freestyle and third in 200m IM.

Sun Yat Sen School-Kalibo’s Kyla Soguilon had one gold and four silvers in individual events, and two golds in relay (200m medley and 200m freestyle) for the girls’ 11-12 MOS trophy.

“It’s a job well done for our young swimmers. We would like to thank all personalities and groups who helped us in this endeavor especially Sen. Nikki Coseteng, Commodore Dante Jimenez of the Violence Against Crime and Corruption, Philippine Sports Commission William “Butch” Ramirez, and parents and coaches,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Overall, the PSL tankers won 25 golds, 17 silvers and 15 bronzes with seven new records to pocket the second place honors in the overall team standings.

The other medalists were Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing, Paula Carmela Cusing, Lee Grant Cabral and Albert Sermonia 2nd as well as Felice Alexis Reyes, Julyiana Cassiopea Calibjo, Lucio Cuyong 2nd, Diane Fabicon, Zachie Gallegos, Jairus Lester Laguidao, Angelo Macaraig, Edgar Danzel Roberto, Tiffany Shaine Sanchez, Remogenes Sobretodo, Kobe Soguilon, Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Lowestein Julian Lazaro, John Rylle Villagomeza and Shyne Nicole Villagomeza.