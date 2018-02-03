5 more PSL tankers join Bolles School Sharks TYR action

Five more Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers will be gunning for medals in the second day of the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition being held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Francino Archer Corpuz and Paula Carmela Cusing hope to excel in their respective age groups in the tournament that drew more than 600 participants including strong teams from powerhouse United States and China.

Corpuz vies for honors in the boys’ 10-under 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle while Cusing will be up against much taller and older foes in the girls’ 14-year 400m Individual Medley and 100m butterfly.

Besides Corpuz and Cusing, the other members of the team scheduled to compete on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) are Raindale Ching in boys’ 13-year 200m IM, 100m freestyle and 20m breaststroke; Sophia Anne Barcelo in girls’ 12-year 200m IM and 50m freestyle; and Jazmine Francheska Mirasol in girls’ 15-over 200m IM and 100m freestyle.

Meanwhile, Bataan pride Master Charles Janda made it to the Top 5 in the boys’ 10-under 200m IM following his two-minutes, 54.33-second showing.

Joining him in the list were Walter Kueffer (2:40.50), Sebastian Lopez (2:41.58), Tate Luck (2:41.77) and Rylan Sepulveda (2:52.99) – all from Florida State.

The nine-year old Janda eyes vengeance in the 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.

“The competition is really tough with the presence of world-class young swimmers from the United States and China – both powerhouse teams in the international level. But it’s a good exposure for our swimmers. It’s not all the time that you get to compete against these elite swimmers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also seeing action in the second day are Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke), Joaquin Federico Mirasol (boys’ 11-12, 100m butterfly and 50m backstroke) and Sofia Mae Ching (girls’ 10-under 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle).

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

