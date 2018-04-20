5 reelectionist senators in majority bloc likely to be part of Duterte party’s ‘final’ list–Pimentel

THE five reelectionist senators belonging to the majority bloc are likely to be included in the “final” list of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in the 2019 mid-term elections for supporting the Duterte administration’s legislative agenda.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd answered in the affirmative on Friday in a television interview when asked whether Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Grace Poe, and Cynthia Villar would be on the PDP-Laban’s list of senatorial candidates.

“It is quite definite that they will seek reelection. And they got good standing if you look at the surveys. All the reasons are present to include them (in the PDP-Laban senatorial slate),” he said.

Pimentel said former National Police chief and now incoming Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was not on the list because he was not interested in a Senate seat in 2019.

“The latest that I heard was that, he’s from Davao del Sur, and he was thinking of running for governor. So, it depends on Bato. He just has to tell me (if he wants to be included in the list),” Pimentel said in a mix of Filipino and English.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is also not on the list because “she has not also expressed intention to run for senator,” Pimentel said.

The Senate president said that the mayor was reportedly eyeing a seat in one of the congressional districts in Davao. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO