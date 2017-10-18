5 rescued ship crew turned over to Indian Embassy

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Five ship crew rescued from the MV Emerald Star which capsized in waters off Santa Ana town in the province were turned over to the Indian Embassy, according to the Philippine Cast Guard (PCG).

Ensign Joel Nieva, Aparri town-based PCG information officer, said the MV Emerald Star capsized last Friday during the onslaught of Tropical Depression “Odette” carried 26 crew, 11 of them were initially rescued by another ship.

Nieva said the rescued crew, all Indians, have undergone medical examination in Santa Ana town before they were turned over to the Indian Embassy while the 11 other ship crew remained in the ship that rescued them.

Meanwhile, the PCG is conducting a search and rescue operation in coordination with Hong Kong, Japan and India for the 10 other crew who are still missing.

Nieva added the missing crew were wearing life-saving gears when their cargo ship carrying nickel ore from Indonesia to China capsized.