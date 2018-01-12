The only 5 shoes you’ll ever need

Shoe addiction is not just a girl thing. A lot of guys too have the tendency to splurge on footwear, but most of us only purchase one or two types of shoes. The rubber basketball shoe is probably one of the most popular among Filipinos, being huge basketball fans. But a dozen pairs of the same kind do not make for a complete shoe closet. Different events in life require different kinds of shoes. Let’s start with the five essentials.

Athletic shoes

May it be going to the gym, a leisurely stroll at the mall or trekking up a mountain, a guy needs his athletic shoes. It’s perhaps the most basic one you’ll ever need, and something that you’ve already been wearing since you were a kid. If you’re going to have just one pair, get general trainers as they are good for almost all active activities.

Black leather shoes

The second pair you need is the black leather shoe. Appropriate for events ranging from the informal to the formal, the classic black pair is versatile as it is impressive. You wouldn’t want to show up to a job interview looking sloppy, would you? Punctuating your attire with clean, polished leather footwear ensures you look professional.

White sneakers

There’s something both ageless and trendy about white kicks. Whether clean or dirty, they are a statement piece that adds style to any casual outfit. In fact, the more fashion-forward pair it with tailored suits for a very interesting combination. This is third on our list because it’s not the most important pair, but it is an essential if you want to make and leave an impression.

Brown leather boots

You already have black oxfords so your next leather pair should be brown. So why not make them boots? The ruggedness of the cut makes it a really manly choice, especially when worn with denim or something equally utilitarian. Boots also have some sort of flexibility as they can work in the office, as well as the outdoors. Brute and unabashed, brown leather boots exude a devil-may-care attitude that’s perfect for the manly man.

Boat shoes

Taking down the aggressiveness a few notches, boat shoes are an all-around pair. Not just great for boating, they make great driving shoes as well. They go well with pants and shorts, and may turn an otherwise bland outfit into a casually chic one. For your first pair, opt for either gray or navy so you can match it with most of the items in your wardrobe. Feeling just a tad adventurous, go for tan or a bolder color.