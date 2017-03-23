Thursday, March 23, 2017
    5 SKoreans injured in UK parliament attack—govt

    World

    SEOUL: Five South Korean tourists were injured in a terror attack outside Britain’s parliament, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Thursday.

    The tourists—four women and a man in their 50s or 60s—were knocked to the ground by people trying to flee as an assailant mowed down pedestrians in a car, the ministry said.

    While four of them suffered relatively light injuries including a fracture, one—a woman in her late 60s—suffered a head injury and was going through surgery, it said.

    They were being treated in two local hospitals, it added.

    The assault began when a car was driven over Westminster Bridge next to London’s parliament building—a major tourist attraction—hitting and injuring several members of the public.

    Three, including a police officer, were killed in the attack by the assailant who was subsequently shot dead by armed police.

    AFP

