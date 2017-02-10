5 slain, 4 wounded in Zamboanga attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Gunmen killed five people and wounded four others in an attack in the town of Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay on Thursday. Police confirmed the attack in the village of Cainglet where one of the fatalities was identified as Delia Pagador. It was unclear who carried out the attack but communist rebels were actively operating in the province. The victims were drinking in a police vehicle near an automotive repair shop when four men – armed with automatic rifles – arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire. The gunmen also tossed a hand grenade at a nearby house while fleeing the scene. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the raid. Police said they are investigating the attack. It was not immediately known why the police failed to stop the raid.

Al Jacinto