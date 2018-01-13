5 slain, 95 drug suspects nabbed in Bulacan

CAMP GEN ALEJO S SANTOS, City of Malolos, Bulacan: Five drug pushers were killed while 95 illegal drugs suspects were arrested in simultaneous Enhance Managing Police Operation (EMPO) conducted by Bulacan Police. In a report to Police Regional Office 3 director, Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, the five slain during police operations were alias Popeye; Arwin Dave Martin alias “Daboy” of City of San Jose del Monte; Sonny Pablo Torres of City of Malolos; Rommel Mercado alias “Nog-Nog of Santa Maria and Christian Abarquez in Calumpit. Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Police directors, said the 95 drug suspects were arrested during simultaneous buy-busts, servicing of arrest and search warrants, checkpoints and police response actions conducted by 23 police stations in the province. A total of 277 sachets of shabu of about 170.949 grams; 12 sachets of marijuana (21.86 grams); and nine firearms and ammunition, and a hand grenade were confiscated in the operations.