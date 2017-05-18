5 soldiers, 2 policemen wounded in encounters with NPA

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Five soldiers, two policemen and three civilians were wounded in an encounter with New People’s Army (NPA) members who detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Quezon and Laguna on Wednesday. The policemen were identified as Police Officers 1 Romelio Lameseria and Philip Tayaba. Police Region 4-A Director Ma. O Aplasca said policemen from the 5th Maneuver Platoon of the Quezon Police Public Safety Company encountered an undetermined number of NPA rebels in the boundary of Barangay Kalangay and Mahabang Parang at about noon while on combat patrol operation. The rebels retreated bringing with them their wounded companions. At 3:12 p.m., another clash erupted in the boundary of Barangay San Antonio and Barangay San Jose, Luisiana, Laguna between Army troops and an undetermined number of NPA rebels. Army troops from the 80th Infantry Battalion were on board a military vehicle and V-150 armored personnel carrier along Cavinti-Luisiana Road when a landmine (IED) exploded. Wounded were Domingo Garcillas, a civilian home defense volunteer and Sergeants Marvin Bagaboro, Zaldy Lebantino, Teejay Antonio and Jeff Ray Gatlabayan. The explosion also wounded three unidentified civilians and destroyed two vehicles – an SUV and a delivery van. The rebels, reportedly with an undetermined number of casualties, retreated after the attack. Aplasaca said all operating troops from the Armed Forces and the Philippine National Police continue their offensive operations.

with DEMPSEY REYES