5 soldiers wounded in Cagayan encounter with NPA

FIVE soldiers were wounded in a firefight with members of the New People’s Army (NPA) on Thursday in Cagayan province, according to the military’s Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom).

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom spokesman, said on Friday that troops under Joint Task Force “Tala” of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division (ID) were conducting security patrol in Sitio (sub-village) Mureg, Barangay (village) Balani, Sto. Niño when the soldiers chanced upon at least 30 NPA members under the leadership of a certain “Bladdy.”

The wounded soldiers in the 30-minute firefight have not been identified as the military pursued the NPA rebels who fled the scene.

Nato claimed the NPA suffered “undetermined casualties.” DEMPSEY REYES