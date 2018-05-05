5 soldiers wounded in NPA encounter

FIVE soldiers were wounded in an encounter with the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in an outlaying village in Santo Niño, Cagayan, the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Friday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom public affairs chief, said Philippine Army troopers of the 17 Infantry Battalion (17IB) on Thursday encountered some 30 NPA insurgents under the command of a certain Ka Bladdy which resulted in a 30-minute firefight.

Wounded were Sergeant Michael Ammadang, Corporal (Cpl.) Ronald Inggao. Private First Class (Pfc.) Labrador Bambalan, Pfc. Bobby Dona-al and Cpl. Rodolfo Andres Jr.

According to Nato, there were also still undetermined casualties on the side of the insurgents during the firefight at Sitio Mureg in Barangay Balanni, Santo Niño town where the 17IB under the 51st Infantry Division joint task force “Tala” was conducting security patrol.

Nato said Nolcom will be relentless in conducting focused military operations in identified NPA-affected areas to protect the people from any threat posed by terrorist groups.

with DEMPSEY REYES