TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite: Police have arrested five suspected drug users in a buy-bust operation here.

They were identified as:

1. Sean Villarosa Ebina, 38, single and a resident of Block 2 lot 37, Golden City in Imus;

2. Denmark Lopena Moldez, 26, single, of 416 Francis Valley, Paranaque City;

3. Rolando Atalacio Sabale, 45, married, and resident of 780 1F, Imus City;

4. Marlene D. Zabala, 39, married and resident of Block 42, Lot 1, City Homes in Bacoor City; and

5. Krizia Ulzame Y Sayno, 26, single and resident of Block 50, Lot 11, City Homes, Lankaan 2 in Dasmarinas City.

Seized in the suspects’ possession were 200 grams of “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride; two pieces of glass tooters; two pieces of aluminium foil strips; three pieces of disposable lighters; one piece digital weighing scale; buy bust money amounting to P6,000; personal money estimated at P1,700; one calibre .45 with magazine; one calibre super .38 with two loaded magazines and 13 ammos; one black Honda sedan with plate number 2220QP.

Cavite police, in coordination with the Police Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), conducted the buy-bust operation at the Golden Oasis Hotel, Molino 4 in Bacoor on Tuesday.

The suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Acts 9165 and 10591. RA 9165 is the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act while 10591 is the Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. ALYSSA CAMERINO