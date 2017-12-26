5 wounded after firefight with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

Four soldiers and a civilian were wounded after a firefight with members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul, Sulu while soldiers were preparing for a Christmas Party on Sunday night, Christmas Eve.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said on Monday that more or less 20 Abu Sayyaf members attacked troops at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday with automatic gunfire and M203 grenade launchers.

The four soldiers sustained shrapnel wounds after retaliating and exchanging fire with the terrorist group, which lasted for about 25 minutes. One civilian was also injured by a shrapnel from the Abu Sayyaf.

The soldiers were identified as Sgt. Ramonito Kilat, Sgt. Abutallib Aling, Cpl. Jun-mar Lomonggo and Private 1st Class Rodelio Domingo.

The wounded civilian was identified as Carmina Yusop.

They were brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Station Hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu for treatment.

In a text message to The Manila Times, Sobejana explained that an M203 bullet went inside the house of Yusop.

Adjacent military units were directed to establish a strong defensive position after the incident.