5-year driver’s cards out by August

New driver’s license cards with five years’ duration will be delivered starting August this year, according to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“We’re about to deliver the license cards in August. [We will start with] Metro Manila,” LTO chief Ed Galvante told reporters last Friday.

According to the LTO chief, probably in April, the notice of award for the successful bidder will be issued.

A shortage of license began in 2013 when the Commission on Audit decided to disallow payments to former license supplier, Amalgated Motor Philippines Inc., because of absence of proper contract.

The decision resulted in a three-million backlog in driver’s license cards.

Meanwhile, Galvante said the LTO is eyeing the Public-Private Partnership Program for funding future purchase of Motor Vehicle Inspection Systems.

Sen. Grace Poe, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Works and Services, earlier reprimanded the government for the lack of the inspection systems after a bus accident in Tanay, Rizal, that killed more than a dozen students.

Galvante, during a Senate hearing on the Tanay bus accident, said the Philippines has only nine inspection systems.

REICELENE JOY IGNACIO