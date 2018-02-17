50 fiberglass boats, fishing gears given to Sarangani fishermen 

COTABATO CITY: Some 50 fiberglass boats and 50 sets of fishing gears worth P5.2 million were turned over by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol to the fishermen in Kiamba, Sarangani as part of his “Biyaheng Bukid” program. Kiamba is one of the richest in Tuna production where fishermen there supply big volume of catch to the different fish canneries in General Santos City. He also committed additional P20 million worth of funds for the construction of a 100-meter breakwater expectedly to be utilized by fishermen by the end of the year. Similarly, farmers in Kiamba also received P10 million in loan commitment under the Production Loan Easy Access Program (PLEA) and nother P5.5 million for abaca farmers as part of a 500-hectare production expansion. Piñol, in his message, urged rice and corn farmers to become service providers’ group to be able to apply for a loan to acquire farm machineries and equipment.