50 houses razed in New Year Davao fire

DAVAO CITY: A few minutes after welcoming the year 2018, at least 50 houses at Barangay Wilfredo Aquino in Agdao here were gutted down by fire.

Initial investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire that happened at the corner of Lakatan and Marang streets in Jereza Subdivision started at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Barangay chairman Leo Aquino said residents were in the middle of merrymaking when the fire broke out.

Despite the prompt response of firefighters, houses were swiftly burned down since the structures were made of light materials.

BFP Davao City officer-in-charge, Chief Insp. Joycelyn Grant, said the fire originated from the second floor of the house of a certain Flora Rodriguez.

Grant said a witness, identified as Lauro Lim, saw the house of Rodriguez in flames while people were out on the streets to welcome the New Year.

Probers have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

There was no reported casualty or injury from the fire which was declared under control at about 1:02 a.m.

PNA