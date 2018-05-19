50% of village bets in drugs list won – PNP

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde is confident that the drugs list is effective in guiding voters on helped voters choose during the barangay (village) elections even if 60 out of 115 village candidates mentioned in the drugs list won.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), 36 village chairmen and 24 village councilmen mentioned in the drugs list were successful in getting a seat in their respective areas. In Metro Manila, six village captains and three village councilors won in the elections.

Despite the numbers presented, Albayalde said, “I think it has been effective because if it’s not effective then 100 percent of those candidates should have won the elections especially that some of them are popular among the voters. They were hurt when the list was released.”

Albayalde also said that there are different factors as to how they still won a seat in the elections like family and relationship ties and voters choosing not to believe the list.

“Some voters may not have believed the list and chose to vote for that person. We cannot prevent them from doing so that is why I said that these allegations must be validated and people in the list must be adjudicated,” he said.

He added that rampant vote-buying in the country also played a factor in their victory.

“We have no confirmation regarding the circulation of drug money in the elections but what we know is vote-buying everywhere in the Philippines was rampant,” he said.

They may have won the elections but this does not mean they are off the hook, Albayalde reminded these officials.

“The President previously said that this does not give them a cover from being watch listed as we already said time and again, we can conduct a case build up against them whether they win or not. We can also file a search warrant or conduct buy busts or subject them to Operation Tokhang,” Albayalde said.

The PDEA released the drugs list two weeks before the May 14 village captains and Sangguniang Kabataan elections with the aim of guiding the voters on who they should not vote for.

PDEA Director Aaron Aquino said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered him to publicize the list.

The list contains 207 village officials who are said to be using drugs, manufacturing drugs and protecting drug lords.

The Bicol region had the most number of listed village officials with 70, followed by the Caraga region with 34 then Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao with 13.

PDEA said the list was validated together with PNP, National Intelligence Coordinating Council, and the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

On March 11, the PDEA headed to the Office of the Ombudsman to file charges against Alvin Mañalac, village captain of Brgy. Tinajeros in Malabon City. He is the first on the list to face drug charges filed by PDEA.

The release of the list also garnered criticisms from human rights groups and other personalities.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson previously said the release of the drugs list is “cruel” and “dumb” as intelligence reports should be used in helping law enforcement officials gather evidence against them.

“But since it was made public, the implication is [that]those probably guilty of drug trading will be forewarned,” he said.

The Commission on Human Rights previously told PDEA that they should instead file cases against them rather than publicizing their names.