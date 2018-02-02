50 railway engineers start audit of MRT 3

More than 50 railway engineers and experts from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) kicked off on Thursday a system audit of the Metro Rail Transit 3, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

“We obviously need all the help we can get and we are very grateful that the Japanese government answered our call for assistance to rehabilitate and restore the MRT 3 system,” Undersecretary for Railways TJ Batan said in a statement.

“Additional trains on the MRT 3 may be expected within February since the first batch of spare parts that were ordered last December are scheduled to be delivered and installed this month. The spare parts that were already ordered have a delivery lead time of 30 days to 6 months,” Batan added.

The DOTr noted that the system audit is an important part in determining the rehabilitation and restoration needed.

The maintenance provider will be nominated by JICA and will be mobilized in May, it said.

Earlier, the DoTr announced that it will pursue a 30-year unsolicited proposal to take the maintenance and operation of the MRT 3, of which original proponent status was given to the Metro Pacific Light Rail Corporation.