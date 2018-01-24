50-year ‘rido’ settled in Lanao Sur

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Five decades of “rido” or clan war between two prominent families in Lanao del Sur was settled on Monday with at least 24 high-powered firearms turned over to the military.

Lanao del Sur Vice Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. and Col. Generoso Ponio of the Army’s Joint Task Group Haribon initiated the talks that eventually ended the feud between the families of Vice Mayor Jafar Dipatuan of Bacolod-Kalawi town and Mayor Al Fatah Pacalna Balindong of Tugaya town.

The ceremony and traditional proceedings between the warring clans was held at the headquarters of the JTG Haribon in Campo Ranao, Marawi City.

Turned over were two caliber 50 Barret (locally made), six M14 rifles, seven M16 rifles, four M203 grenade launchers (attached to M16), three M79 GLs, one caliber 30 rifle and a Browning automatic rifle.

“We would not tolerate any incidents of rido and we will continue to support all activities that will put an end to family feuds within our area of operations,” said Maj. Gen. Roseller Murillo, commander of Joint Task Force Zampelan.

“In the past days, we have conducted aggressive actions in stopping warring groups that have disturbed peaceful communities in Lanao del Sur and we will continue to do just that because we will not allow them to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command lauded the task force and expressed appreciation to the regional government and Lanao del Sur officials for helping them in the settlement of one of the longest running feuds in the region.

The rido is considered among the bane of development in Mindanao, especially if prominent and influential families are concerned, that also accounts for the numerous deaths and killings among generations.