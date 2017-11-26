500 BI officers up for promotion

Promotion of more than 500 officers of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) will soon become a reality before mandatory retirement catches up with them.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente disclosed over the weekend that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) last April created nearly 900 new plantilla positions for immigration officers.

This move would pave the way for the promotion in the coming days of the agency’s more than 500 personnel assigned to various ports of entry around the country.

“This is part of our efforts to uplift the morale of employees and facilitate the delivery of core efficient services to the traveling public. We are now fast-racking their appoitments to the next higher rank,” Morente said.

According to the Immigration chief, most of those to be promoted are veteran immigration supervisors and immigration officers assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), other aiports, sub-ports and field offices nationwide.

Morente said he would recommend to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd to give priority to those who are about to retire from the service.

The BI is under the administrative control and supervision of the Department of Justice, thus its regular employees who are hired or promoted are all appointed by the Justice secretary.

“Many of these career civil servants are seasoned immigration officers whose promotions are long overdue. They deserved to be rewarded for their long years of service and dedication to their job as border control officers of the country,” Morente said.

He added that aside from veteran employees, immigration officers who are punctual and have good attendance record will also be promoted.

BI chief personnel officer Grifton Medina disclosed that the would-be promoted employees will be appointed to occupy most of the 887 new immigration officer positions that the DBM created under the Port Operations Division (POD) headed by Marc Red Mariñas.

Medina said once all the new plantilla positions are filled up, the BI-POD will have under its supervision most of the promoted immigration officers, who will be assigned to the NAIA and other international airports and seaports throughout the country.

Mariñas welcomed Morente’s move to make a priority the promotion of long-serving BI employees, saying it will “surely bolster the morale of our immigration officers who are in the frontlines of our government’s campaign against human trafficking, international terrorism and illegal drugs.”

