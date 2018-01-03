500 e-jeepneys to start operating this month

More than 500 electric jeepneys will be rolled out this month as the government begins implementing the transport modernization program, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTR).

Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos said the e-jeepneys have free wifi, CCTV camera; GPS; fare card reader and a speed limiter.

Orbos clarified that jeepneys more than 15 years old will not be phased out right away. Units that pass the Motor Vehicle Inspection System will still be allowed to operate.

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte said old and rickety jeepneys should be phased out beginning January 2018.

But Orbos said not all old jeepneys will be taken off the street.

“If we do, all the jeepneys will have to go out. So we’re looking at roadworthiness,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Orbos said the government will limit working hours for jeepney drivers.

“The regular driver now will drive more than 14 hours a day. We will not allow them to drive more than 10 hours. But they can have two shifts,” he said.